Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 "SAM" LB Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the SAM linebackers.

Starter - Jermaine Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. is one of the biggest mysteries on the Carolina defense. He played well in his limited role a year ago totaling 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery but can he have that type of production playing in say 60%-70% of the defensive snaps? That remains to be seen. He played in just 27% of the defensive snaps a year ago, so it will be interesting to see how he performs with a heavier workload.

Backup - Jeremy Chinn

Chinn will be making the full-time move to safety this season which will bode well for the longevity of his career. It's his natural position and it gives the Panthers some stability in the back end of the defense. That being said, Phil Snow won't limit him to just playing safety. He's still the best SAM linebacker on the team but he will just be starting at another spot. Chinn will still get some snaps at SAM and should be the first guy rotated into that spot behind Jermaine Carter Jr.

3rd string - Frankie Luvu

Luvu spent the first three years of his career with the Jets where he had a limited role on defense and spent the majority of his time on the special teams unit. Statistically, his best year was as a rookie when he finished with 22 tackles, 11 QB hits, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. In year two, he saw his playing time diminish only appearing in 69 defensive plays (6% of all defensive snaps), but bounced back this past season appearing in 23% of all defensive snaps and also made three starts. I'd expect him to backup Thompson at the WILL but don't be surprised to see him move around. He impressed the coaching staff during OTAs and minicamp and if that continues, they will find a way to get him on the field.

