Week 1 Odds for Panthers vs Browns

The oddsmakers have already released the opening lines for the first week of the season.

Thursday evening, the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule which has the Carolina Panthers staying at home for four of the first five games of the season, including the home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

With all of the conversations the Panthers and Browns have had about a potential trade involving quarterback Baker Mayfield, it's pretty obvious the NFL wants that storyline to be highlighted right out of the shoot should the Panthers finally deal for him. 

The Panthers also went up against the Browns earlier this offseason in the pursuit of Deshaun Watson. Carolina didn't feel comfortable making his entire contract guaranteed money, meanwhile the Browns had no problem with it. Due to the off-the-field matter with Watson, it is very unlikely that he will play in this game against Carolina as the league will almost certainly hand him a six-game suspension, at minimum.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Browns have opened up as 4.5-point favorites over the Panthers. This line is a little shocking considering Jacoby Brissett will be in line to start, but the books may wait until a Watson suspension is official before dropping the line. The total for the game is set at 43.5 and the Panthers are +170 on the moneyline while the Browns are -200.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Browns is set for 1 p.m. EST on September 11th.

