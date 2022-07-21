Week 1 QB Watch: Browns Take a Look at Two Free Agents

As a possible suspension looms for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, it remains to be seen who will be under center for them in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the guy that slides into that starting role but the Browns want to continue to add competition to the room heading into training camp.

Back in April, they signed former Steelers backup Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal. Brissett and Dobbs could be joined by AJ McCarron or former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Josh Rosen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are set to host "several" quarterbacks in the coming days, including McCarron and Rosen who worked out with the team on Thursday.

McCarron has appeared in 17 career games and has made four starts (three with Cincinnati, one with Houston). In limited action, McCarron has done an adequate job throwing for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing passes at a 62% clip.

As for Rosen, he hasn't come anywhere close to fulfilling the potential of a first round pick throwing 21 interceptions to just 12 touchdowns across 24 career games.

Even if Brissett get the starting nod, which everyone assumes will happen, the Panthers should have a slight advantage in the Week 1 matchup given that Baker Mayfield knows how to attack the Cleveland defense.

