SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Week 11: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Jason Hewitt

The Panthers managed to earn an impressive shutout win against the Lions this past Sunday. Even though both teams were depleted due to injuries, the Panthers found a way to overcome and completely dominate. As always, there were both positives and negatives from the game, but the good news is that the Panthers will have momentum moving forward this season. Let's look at the good, bad, and ugly aspects of the Panthers' week eleven win:

THE GOOD: Defensive dominance

This was the best defensive performance we have seen from the Panthers this season. After all, it was the first shutout the team recorded since 2015. While the Lions weren't particularly impressive, their offensive line had absolutely nothing for Brian Burns. He had two sacks and two tackles for loss in the victory. He also managed to record four quarterback hits on Matthew Stafford. Stafford had a rough day to say the least. He was sacked five times total and was under constant pressure all game long. This was the defense that fans have been longing for all season long. Now that they have displayed that they can be consistently good for an entire game, let's see if they can continue playing like this once the team gets healthier.

THE BAD: Interceptions, BUT... 

P.J. Walker didn't officially receive the starting nod until minutes before kickoff. While his two red zone interceptions were disappointing, it's important to consider that Walker was thrown into a somewhat surprising situation. Luckily for the Panthers, Detroit failed to capitalize on those two turnovers. Excluding the two picks, Walker played well. He threw for 24-34 for 258 yards and one touchdown. For a backup quarterback in the situation that Walker was in, you couldn't reasonably ask for more excluding the turnovers. Could he have made better decisions at times? Absolutely. However, this was his very first NFL start and he led his offense to victory. 

THE UGLY: Injuries prevented what we could have gotten...

Fans of both teams were unable to see their teams at full strength on Sunday, and that's no fun for anybody involved. Imagine the back-and-forth battle between Christian McCaffrey and D'Andre Swift. Seeing how Golladay and Amendola would have matched up against this secondary was an opportunity that was also missed. Would this have made matters more difficult for the Panthers? Absolutely, but it would have also provided a more formidable challenge to overcome, which is great for a young team like this. However, winning in dominant fashion is also positive for the Panthers' morale, especially since this win snapped their five-game losing streak.

The Panthers will look to start a winning streak as they face the Minnesota Vikings this week.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Defensive Performers in the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

These guys played at a high level during Sunday's victory over the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Detroit

Grading out how the Panthers performed on the offensive side of the ball in Sunday's win

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Detroit

Grading out how the Panthers performed on the defensive side of the ball in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Schuyler Callihan

Top Offensive Performers in the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

These guys played at a high level during Sunday's victory over the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Is There Still a Future for Will Grier in Carolina?

The Panthers decided to go with P.J. Walker instead of Will Grier on Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said After the Panthers' Win Over Detroit

Carolina's head coach was in a pretty good mood following the win

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions

Full list of who is ruled out for today's week 11 matchup

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions Following Panthers Week 11 Win vs Lions

The Panthers finally bring their brutal losing streak to an end

Josh Altorfer

Evaluation and Analysis of P.J. Walker's First NFL Start

The Panthers' backup quarterback got the job done today to earn the victory.

Schuyler Callihan

Shorthanded Panthers Pound Lions to End 5-Game Losing Skid

The Panthers are back in the win column for the first time since early October.

Schuyler Callihan