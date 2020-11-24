Week 11: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Panthers managed to earn an impressive shutout win against the Lions this past Sunday. Even though both teams were depleted due to injuries, the Panthers found a way to overcome and completely dominate. As always, there were both positives and negatives from the game, but the good news is that the Panthers will have momentum moving forward this season. Let's look at the good, bad, and ugly aspects of the Panthers' week eleven win:

THE GOOD: Defensive dominance

This was the best defensive performance we have seen from the Panthers this season. After all, it was the first shutout the team recorded since 2015. While the Lions weren't particularly impressive, their offensive line had absolutely nothing for Brian Burns. He had two sacks and two tackles for loss in the victory. He also managed to record four quarterback hits on Matthew Stafford. Stafford had a rough day to say the least. He was sacked five times total and was under constant pressure all game long. This was the defense that fans have been longing for all season long. Now that they have displayed that they can be consistently good for an entire game, let's see if they can continue playing like this once the team gets healthier.

THE BAD: Interceptions, BUT...

P.J. Walker didn't officially receive the starting nod until minutes before kickoff. While his two red zone interceptions were disappointing, it's important to consider that Walker was thrown into a somewhat surprising situation. Luckily for the Panthers, Detroit failed to capitalize on those two turnovers. Excluding the two picks, Walker played well. He threw for 24-34 for 258 yards and one touchdown. For a backup quarterback in the situation that Walker was in, you couldn't reasonably ask for more excluding the turnovers. Could he have made better decisions at times? Absolutely. However, this was his very first NFL start and he led his offense to victory.

THE UGLY: Injuries prevented what we could have gotten...

Fans of both teams were unable to see their teams at full strength on Sunday, and that's no fun for anybody involved. Imagine the back-and-forth battle between Christian McCaffrey and D'Andre Swift. Seeing how Golladay and Amendola would have matched up against this secondary was an opportunity that was also missed. Would this have made matters more difficult for the Panthers? Absolutely, but it would have also provided a more formidable challenge to overcome, which is great for a young team like this. However, winning in dominant fashion is also positive for the Panthers' morale, especially since this win snapped their five-game losing streak.

The Panthers will look to start a winning streak as they face the Minnesota Vikings this week.