Week 12 Odds: Panthers vs Broncos

The Carolina Panthers turned back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but there's no telling if he will be the guy moving forward. Sam Darnold is finally fully healthy and could be thrust into action this week against Denver, who have had their own share of offensive struggles.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Broncos are 2.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 36.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Panthers are 3-15 SU in their last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five home games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Carolina's last ten games.

Carolina is 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 12.

DENVER BRONCOS TRENDS

Denver is 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in each of Denver's last six games.

The Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five against Carolina.

Denver is 1-6 SU in their last seven games.

Denvers is 6-1 SU in their last seven games against Carolina.

