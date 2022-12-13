Week 15 Odds: Panthers vs Steelers

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The Carolina Panthers pulled out a big win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday and return home just one game out of first place of the NFC South, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An effective rushing attack which rushed for 223 yards could give this week's opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of issues.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 38.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Carolina's last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six home games.

The Panthers are 3-0 SU at home under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Carolina's last 13 games played in December.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS TRENDS

The total has gone UNDER in six of Pittsburgh's last nine games.

Pittsburgh is 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.

Pittsburgh is 7-0 ATS in their last seven games against Carolina.

Pittsburgh is 6-0 SU in their last six games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh's last 17 games played in December.

