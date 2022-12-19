Week 16 Odds: Panthers vs Lions

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The Carolina Panthers saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday following a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, thanks to Cincinnati defeating Tampa Bay, the door to the playoffs remains open for the 5-9 Panthers. This week, they have a Christmas Eve date with arguably one of the hottest teams in the league, the Detroit Lions.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Lions are three-point favorites with the total currently set at 44.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Carolina is 4-10 ATS in their last 14 home games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games played in December.

The Panthers have won five straight home games against the Lions.

Carolina is 1-7 ATS in their last eight games played in Week 16.

DETROIT LIONS TRENDS

The Lions are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Detroit's last 16 games.

Detroit is 6-1 SU in their last seven games.

Detroit is 3-12-1 in their last 16 road games.

The Lions are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in December.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.