Week 18 Odds: Panthers at Saints

With Tampa Bay defeating Carolina on Sunday, the Buccaneers won the NFC South division and officially eliminated the Panthers and Saints from playoff contention. Now, the two recently eliminated teams will square off against one another in the final game of the season. Carolina took the first meeting earlier in the year, 22-14.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Saints are 4.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 39.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 7-3 ATS in their last ten games against New Orleans.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Panthers' last nine road games against New Orleans.

Carolina is 0-6 SU in its last six games played in January.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRENDS

New Orleans is 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in each of the Saints' last five games.

New Orleans is 4-2 SU in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of New Orleans' last five games against Carolina.

New Orleans is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played in January.

