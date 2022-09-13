Skip to main content

Week 2 Odds: Panthers at Giants

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The Panthers lost a nailbiter in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns 26-24 thanks to a 58-yard field goal off the foot of rookie kicker Cade York. Carolina will now turn their attention to the New York Giants in what feels like a must-win game given the upcoming schedule.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Giants are 2.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 43.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 0-8 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Carolina's last nine games.

Carolina is 0-8 SU in their last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the last five road games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in their last five games played in September.

NEW YORK GIANTS TRENDS

The Giants are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 12 games.

The Giants are 1-6 SU in their last seven games.

New York is 1-4 SU in their last five games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in New York's last five home games.

