Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.

According to SI Sportsbook, the 49ers are 6.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 38.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last seven games.

The Panthers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games.

Carolina is 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games against San Francisco.

Carolina is 1-8 SU in its last nine games played in the month of October.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TRENDS

The 49ers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

The 49ers are 11-5 SU in their last 16 games.

The UNDER has hit in each of San Francisco's last five road games.

The UNDER has hit in each of San Francisco's last seven games.

San Francisco is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games played in Week 5.

