Week 6: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Carolina was in a close game against the Chicago Bears this past weekend, but the team simply couldn't make the plays it needed to in order to come out with a victory. With that being said, it's time to go over the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The GOOD: Moore and Anderson continue to shine

These two have continued to produce impressive numbers for the Panthers this season. Moore had a total of five catches for 93 yards in another solid performance. Anderson recorded four catches for 77 yards. One of those catches was an impressive diving 39-yard catch in the third quarter. Both Moore and Anderson have been bright spots for the Panthers, and their collective success will have to continue if this offense plans on getting even better.

The BAD: Bridgewater's interceptions

Teddy Bridgewater has been off and on this season. Unfortunately, when he's off, he's really off, and that happened this past Sunday. While Bridgewater made some decent throws and made the Bears defense pay in the running game, he was unable to record a single passing touchdown. On top of that, he threw two very untimely interceptions that greatly damaged Carolina's chances of winning. His QBR was a 34.1, which is completely abysmal. Bridgewater will be looking to improve in this week's battle against the Saints.

The UGLY: Lack of pressure on defense

Nick Foles was way too comfortable in the pocket this past Sunday. His statistics weren't great with one touchdown and one interception, but he was able to make plays because of the protection he received from his offensive line. The Panthers' defensive line went back to its old bad habits against the Bears, which is why Foles was able to make the winning plays that he needed to make. If Drew Brees is able to have the same amount of time as Foles did in the pocket, Carolina may be in for a long game in the Superdome this week.

