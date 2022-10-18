Skip to main content

Week 7 Odds: Panthers vs Buccaneers

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The season is starting to slip away from the Carolina Panthers with a 1-5 start but they have an opportunity to get back on track and re-enter the mix with three divisional games over the next four weeks. 

This week, the Panthers return home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are 10.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 40.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games against Tampa Bay.

Carolina is 1-9 ATS in their last ten games at home.

The Panthers are 1-4 SU in their last five against NFC South division opponents.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS TRENDS

The Buccaneers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against Carolina.

Tampa Bay is 6-1 SU in their last seven road games.

The Buccaneers are 11-5 SU in their last 16 games.

