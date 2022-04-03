What Are the Odds: 2022 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers

Well, it's all going to come down to quarterback play. Unfortunately, we don't know who the team's starting quarterback is even going to be come Week 1 although all signs are pointing to Sam Darnold. If it is Darnold, it may be difficult for this team to go over. However, the offensive line will be much improved and having a trio of reliable backs and a stingy defense could go a long way in taking the pressure off of Darnold's shoulders. Even then, I get the sense the defense will have to carry them most weeks and that unit will have to be much better against the run than they were in 2021.

Aside from improved quarterback/offensive line play, the Panthers must do a better job of creating takeaways. They finished the 2021 season with just 16 takeaways and for a defense that is losing an elite pass rusher such as Haason Reddick, they need to make up for that loss in other ways. Turnovers are also important because it will give an average to below average quarterback more opportunities to do something with the football.