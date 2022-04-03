What Are the Odds: 2022 Over/Under Win Totals for the Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are coming off of back-to-back five-win seasons, thus placing head coach Matt Rhule on the proverbial hot seat heading into year three on the job.
Heading into the 2022 season, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have the Panthers struggling once again. According to Caesar's Sportsbook, the Panthers' over/under win total for the year is set at six.
How can the Panthers go OVER 6 wins?
Well, it's all going to come down to quarterback play. Unfortunately, we don't know who the team's starting quarterback is even going to be come Week 1 although all signs are pointing to Sam Darnold. If it is Darnold, it may be difficult for this team to go over. However, the offensive line will be much improved and having a trio of reliable backs and a stingy defense could go a long way in taking the pressure off of Darnold's shoulders. Even then, I get the sense the defense will have to carry them most weeks and that unit will have to be much better against the run than they were in 2021.
Aside from improved quarterback/offensive line play, the Panthers must do a better job of creating takeaways. They finished the 2021 season with just 16 takeaways and for a defense that is losing an elite pass rusher such as Haason Reddick, they need to make up for that loss in other ways. Turnovers are also important because it will give an average to below average quarterback more opportunities to do something with the football.
How can the Panthers go UNDER 6 wins?
I know what you're thinking. Putting a picture up of Sam Darnold may be a bit harsh, but it's just reality. I'm not sure how much a reshaped offensive line is actually going to help him in terms of his decision-making. If Darnold replicates what he did a year ago, then the Panthers will be staring another five-win season in the face.
In addition to the hole at the quarterback position, the Panthers also have a very difficult schedule as they will have home games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Falcons, Saints, and Buccaneers and road games against the Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Giants, Falcons, Saints, and Bucs.
Put it this way, it's certainly more likely that the Panthers stay under the projected win total rather than exceed it.
