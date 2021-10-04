What Matt Rhule Had to Say Following the Loss to Dallas

Opening statement

Obviously disappointed with the way today went. A lot of credit to Dallas. We knew they were a really hot team coming in and they obviously showed us that. I thought our guys showed resolve coming back at the end and making it a one-score game with a chance to get a stop. Like all good teams, they found a way to make one more play and found a way to make it happen. Obviously, we’re disappointed as a team. We thought we played much better. Our rush defense has been our sort of calling card. We were not able to stop the run today, not able to get to the quarterback. Not able to take the ball away. On offense, we turned the ball. We won’t overreact. We’ll take this as a way to make ourselves better and head into next week with some lessons learned from facing a good team on the road.

On the Panthers’ third-down play in the third quarter.

I looked at the stats at halftime and we were good on third down offensively and defensively. That’s why we had the lead. We had a hard time picking up some of their – they got a little more exotic in the third quarter – we had a hard time picking some of those up and just weren’t quite able to connect on a couple of those plays. The first drive, obviously, we moved the ball down the field and I was happy with that. Missed the field goal and then [it] just sort of got away from us. There’s going to be runs like that in games. I’d like to see us respond a little quicker. I think we just kind of let a bad play turn into a bad drive turn into a whole bad quarter. Had we regrouped a little sooner the result might be a little bit different but we did not, so third down obviously is one of the stories on offense that did not help us keep their defense off the field. In the second half, once we missed that field goal, their offense sort of had a short field for the rest of the quarter.

On the play when Jeremy Chinn jarred the ball loose, what explanation was given?

I can only, there’s the world’s biggest Jumbotron above you, so I could see pretty well. They just told me I could not challenge it because forward progress had been stopped. Obviously, I felt like it was a fumble but I couldn’t challenge it because they said it was an unchallengeable play.

On what he saw from the two interceptions. What could he tell?

We would have liked to have signaled a different route to DJ on the second one. Diggs made a good play. The first one was just sort of an unfortunate error. Diggs was covering someone else and fell off. Robby was wide open and just was in the wrong place at the wrong time for us. Obviously, we can’t turn the ball over twice. It hasn’t been our MO but I thought both of those were things that could be corrected.

On how much the blitz bothered Sam Darnold in the second half (because they were barely blitzing in the first half).

They had some pressures on him in the first half but he was in pretty good rhythm. Just one thing after another in the second half and that third quarter, so finally in the fourth quarter the no-huddle kind of helped us. They were still bringing pressure in the fourth quarter. As we scored those two touchdowns, I think we started to pick it up a little bit better. One time, the tailback cuts the linebacker, and he gets up and sacks him. I think there are some things for all of us to learn in terms of getting the ball out a little quicker. I was please with our run game at times. We had some nice runs. We’re just going to have to really take a long looks at this tape. Any time Sam has time, he’s going to make a lot of really good decisions. If he doesn’t have time, it’s not quite as good. Dak had a lot of time today and Sam didn’t.

On how big the inability to get to Dak Prescott was.

Honestly, I think the tale of the day is more just Zeke running the football. I think he had 10 carries for 49 yards at the half, so he was averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and then, in the second half, just some of these runs. I think they had a really well-put-together scheme. We certainly loaded the box. We hung the corners out a lot today. A lot of it was yards after contact. I don’t know that we tackled great today. I don’t know that we got off block screen today. I think this was a good learning experience for us. I think we got a little bit out of character at times. As I said, as bad as it was, there’s going to be some bad stretches. We still had a chance to win at the end, so we’ll try to learn from it.

On if there were common threads with their run defense. Were there specific things he was disappointed with?

Obviously disappointed with the results. I thought it was an excellent job by them. They ran duo, one block makes a guy miss. They ran a nice little counter play that they hurt us a couple of times. We had some wide zones away from it. We cut one guy down. Zeke’s one of the best, right? We have to get off blocks, make tackles. We weren’t able to get a lot of tackles for loss and then obviously hit with the big play. We played man, we played zone, we put on pressure. [It was] a day where we struggled to get off the field.

On if there was any serious thought to onside kicking once they got it to eight?

A lot to be honest. I think the numbers say with no time-outs…obviously, you want to have time-outs, there. We what we had to do to try go get back in the game. It was one of those deals where normally I’m going to save my three time-outs for the last five minutes. Then we were going to fake a punt. They say punt safe. We said, hey, let’s go for it. So just trying to do some different things to get back in the game. When you don’t have any time-outs, really, about three minutes and 30 seconds is sort of that slippery slope where it’s really the declaration point. So, it was 4:54, they came up for hands, we threw a punch at deep and gave our defense a chance to get off the field. We got the first run. Got a second run. It was still outside of three minutes so we knew we had one more set of downs if we can’t stop them here. I took the approach today, like, I’m going to give our guys a chance to make the plays to go win the game. He made those kicks in pregame. We made those throws. Let’s let them go try to win and we just came up a little bit short, so I’ll try to be better next week and so will all of us.

On why he went with Zane when he’s punted in when in that position before.

Just because he had made all of those kicks in pre-game. I just felt more and more comfortable with him. It certainly wasn’t a matter of distance. I just felt like, coming on the road and facing a team like this, when the times came to give our guys a chance to play, we were going to go play. Obviously, I want to win the football game but we’re a young team. I wanted them to come here and I want to put in their hands. I have to be a lot better as a head coach. Our coaches have to have a better plan. I wanted to give Zane a chance to make that kick. I wanted to give Charlton a chance to make those punts. I wanted to go after the punts and field goals. We went for it a couple of times on fourth down in our own territory. I try to give the guys a chance to go make the plays to win the game and I think our guys will come out this week understanding, at the end of the day – it was really getting away from us and went for it on fourth down, anyway. I don’t care how much we lose by. My job is to help us win. That was the thought process. Obviously, we would have punted them down there but we needed to collect points. If we want to go be a big-time football team, we’re going to have to kick field goals from the 35 - 36, and Zane can do that. I think it actually got tipped at the line of scrimmage. I’m not sure if it did or didn’t but that’s what they thought.

On if he’s ok at this point with Zane Gonzalez.

Yeah, especially if it got tipped. I think some of our kickoff woes, he kicked the ball out of the end zone today. That was a major step in the right direction. I don’t know if I can point to anybody today and say this guy was great. Start with me. I have to be better. We all have to be better. But, I’ll tell what, we came here knowing that this would be a great test for us, so now, from here, our season really takes a jump. Either we’re a way better team next week or we’re not after this. We won three games we should win. We came here, we played an excellent team. We didn’t play as well as we wanted but at the end of the day we still had a chance to win. Hopefully, our team, this really galvanizes us. This really brings us together because we want to be a team that’s in it all the way down to the end of the season so there’s going to be games like this.

