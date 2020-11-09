What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Kansas City

Opening Statement

"Credit to the Kansas City Chiefs – they made the plays down the stretch that it takes to win these types of games. I know our team is extremely disappointed. We had every opportunity to win the football game and we did not – coaches, players, staff; not any one person, all of us – we did not make the plays to win the game. We came here to win, we didn’t get it done and so we’ll head back to Charlotte and continue to work on getting ready for next week."

RE: The aggressiveness on the first two drives of the game

"I think we felt like we had good plays. We went for it twice last week on fourth down and didn’t get them, so I don’t think it was any different mindset this week. [Special teams coordinator] Chase [Blackburn] and [assistant special teams coordinator] Ed [Foley] had a great punt fake that they thought would be up and I was going to use it on the first drive but we converted, so I used it on the second drive. We just felt like those things were there. Later on, we obviously converted the fourth-and-19, that was just more of a ‘hey, what else can you do in the game but that.’ We came to win. We came to play to win. We wanted to get a win and tried to play that way."

RE: Update on Christian McCaffrey

"I don’t know anything about him injury-wise. No one’s updated me, anything about him yet. Usually, as I get on the plane, I get everything. I thought Christian did a nice job, made plays for us as he always does."

RE: If the mindset going against the reining Super Bowl champions was having to “match them blow for blow”

"I don’t think it was anything about them because that (the fourth down conversion) was on the first drive and then we held them to a field goal on their first drive – it was just down in there tight. We felt like looking back over the course of our year what’s kept us from winning more games has been, not moving the football but it’s been scoring touchdowns, not field goals, so went for the fourth-and-four. The punt fake, to me, we thought we had it and it was one that if we didn’t have the look we could check out of it. Obviously, those things that are well-designed like that make it a lot easier to execute, to call, because you know that the way they’re set up, they will be executed."

RE: The decision to go for the first onside kick

"They were lined up 15 yards off the ball. That’s something that we practice all the time. We were down two scores and we’d been watching it all game, we felt like we had it. I just said when we score here – whether it’s a touchdown or field goal – do we think we have it? We thought we had it, so we went for it. And the hope was if we didn’t get it, we’d hold them to a field goal because we scored a touchdown and still make it a one-score game. We thought we had it, just that the ball didn’t go 10 yards. If the ball goes 10 yards there, I think we probably recover it. Momentum was on our side. Then they moved the ball down and we had them stopped on third-and-eight but we jumped offsides. If we don’t jump offsides there, we hold them to a field goal, it’s still a six-point game and obviously a lot different. That’s just a call that I made. Those are decisions that I have to make. I have to live with them. I’d tell you I’d do it again. I thought we had it and we just weren’t quite able to execute it."

RE: Whether the fourth down conversions motivated the team

"I don’t think our players had any issues being motivated. They had a great week of practice, I think they came in here ready to go. I thought we had guys coming back off of injury battling. I thought our guys played really hard all day. We just made too many little mistakes. It wasn’t like a vast difference, we had guys playing guys man-to-man and guys let guys get away from them. We had too many penalties on offense. Not any one person, just all of us as a team, collectively, just didn’t do enough to win the game – and that starts with me as the head coach. When you have 12 penalties in a game, it’s hard to deserve to win that game. To play a team as good as the Chiefs, it has to be a three, four, five, six penalty game. It can’t be a 12-penalty game."

RE: The momentum the fourth down conversions provided

"Well yeah, they led to touchdowns and I think that that’s what we needed. We needed some energy, but I think our guys were here to play no matter what. They came knowing it was going to be a battle. They fought back – we took the lead and fought back. We had every chance to win the game."

RE: The decision-making process on the final drive

"One of the main issues on that drive was the hands to the face, that really set us back. Curtis [Samuel] made a great play, got down and allowed us to spike the ball. We were trying to get the ball up five or 10 yards to take a chance at the field goal. We had one of those plays designed where it was like throw the Hail Mary on the one side and on the other side was the out route. Teddy [Bridgewater] threw the out route and left two seconds out there. We had the wind at our back so we thought our best chance was to kick it. Obviously, it didn’t work but it was a long way to go which the penalty certainly didn’t help."

RE: The difference McCaffrey makes on offense in the red zone

"He scored twice today. He’s a great player and great players show up in crucial areas at crucial times – third down, red zone, two minute, all those things – and he showed up in those areas today; he almost scored another touchdown right before the two minute warning. Or I guess he did right after so he had three touchdowns, excuse me. But our ability to run the football results in way more red zone touchdowns and he did a good job."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.