What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Tampa Bay

The Carolina Panthers extended their losing streak to five games on Sunday following their loss to Tampa Bay and fell to 3-7 on the season. Head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media after the game and was not pleased with what he witnessed, especially in the second half.

RE: Opening Statement

"Obviously, unbelievably disappointed in the way we played in the second half. Completely unacceptable from every member of that locker room – player, coach. Completely unacceptable. A lot of credit goes to them. Obviously, Tom Brady is the best, and in the second half couldn’t make any plays to get them off the field really other than a couple in the red zone. Their run game hurt us with that a 99-yard run. We tried to be aggressive to stay in the game but just didn’t work out. Credit to them. I don’t know anything about Teddy [Bridgewater] yet. They are working on him, so I don’t have much on that. But obviously disappointed and completely unacceptable."

RE: What he saw on the 98-yard run by Ronald Jones

"Yeah, I saw the blitz on the replay. We slanted off the right, so we blitzed off the right side. One of our defensive players was supposed to slant with it and didn’t run the slant. Ball hit in that gap. Couldn’t get the ball down. Couldn’t run him down. We are in a stage right now where we have to do our job and everyone has to be right to be successful and if someone doesn’t do their assignment, then you need someone to make a play on it for you and we weren’t able to get him down. Obviously, that’s was tremendously disappointing and very similar to the first game – same run play, their duo run that they popped at the end of the game for a 68-yard touchdown. That was obviously a 99-yard touchdown."

RE: Level of concern on Teddy Bridgewater

"I don’t know because he got up and walked off so. But when it comes to knees and stuff like that, I never know. I don’t have a feel one way or the other because unfortunately when the game is over, I come in, he’s not in there."

"So, I haven’t had a chance to see him yet or anything. I have no idea."

RE: Overturned deep catch by DJ Moore at the end of the first half

"We didn’t know. I thought it was a clean catch, so I had no part of me knew that, right. When you are on the field, things go really fast. You can’t see that that was potentially that. Then they called the penalty on them for knocking the ball away so that moved the ball up 5-yards so we were trying to take another shot at the endzone. That’s why that happened. They called timeout then obviously they overturned it. Had I known it was not a clean catch then obviously, we would have tried to get up and spike it. It looked, from the field level, it looked like a clean catch. Nothing that I could see there."

RE: Third down defense and third quarter offense

"We have to get better at them. No one feels sorry for us and as much as I hate losing by that many points, it’s the same as losing by one. You come back next week and we have to continue to improve them. We made some key stops late in the game. We blitzed them. We hit them. We have to be better. We just have to be better. When I say that, it always starts with me and works down. We have to be better third down defense and third quarter offense. But I mean at the end of the day we had a 187 yards of offense. Credit to Coach (Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator), they won the day defensively."

RE: What wasn’t working for the third quarter offense?

"I hate to say it like this but not much of anything. They pressured us. Really at the end of the day, we were 1 of 9 on third down today. In the first half, we were able to get away with it with some big plays. But, I think at the half we were 1 of 5 on third down. We were 0-4, I guess looking at the numbers here, in the second half. So, we’ve played them twice now and they sacked and pressured and hit us. That’s been the issue. That’s really been the issue for us this year offensively. When we have time, there are some guys open, but you have to have time. We just didn’t have enough time upfront. When I say not have enough time, not all the time but on some of those key third downs. Just didn’t make enough plays to extend drives and hopefully put some points on the board."

RE: The one thing he wanted team to know after today’s game

"I’ll say moving forward all of us have to understand that what just happened cannot happen. We can’t play like that for a half. We can’t play like that at home. I thought there was a great crowd today. I really appreciate the people that came and the people stayed to the end. It’s a credit to Panthers fans. We can’t play like that in front of them. We can’t coach like that in front of them. Again, it was a slow methodical bleed on our defense and their offense. We’ve got to find a way to make more plays and really, most importantly, do things right. When you are on man-to-man defense, sometimes you just have to lock the guy up and get home on the pressure, all those different types of things. It wasn’t just any one area or any one position. But that was unacceptable today."

RE: If there is anything he can do to coach differently in the third quarter to get offense working

"I better. We better. We better find a way to do something better in the third quarter. It’s been consistent and one of the few things we haven’t improved. Whoever asked the question before – third down defense and really, today, third down offense and third quarter, those are the two things. To be 17-17 with that team, I was proud of our effort in the first half. We need to figure something out in the third quarter."

RE: The play of Tom Brady

"Elite. Fantastic."

