What Should the Panthers Do if Tua is Still on the Board?

The 2020 NFL Draft is one week away and as we get closer, things are going to start to heat up with trade rumors, hot takes, and so on. One of the most interesting topics that no one is really talking about, mainly because it's not likely to happen is: what if Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is still available when the Panthers are on the clock?

The initial thought is, well, the Panthers would either trade the pick to a quarterback hungry team or take the best player available aside from Tagovailoa. However, there is a small connection between the Panthers and Tua. Carolina quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz spent time at Alabama in 2018 as an offensive analyst and, although he didn't necessarily work with Tua, there is that familiarity.

I'll admit, it's a bit of a stretch, but if this scenario happens, you would imagine they at least consider selecting him. During his two and a half years as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, he was one of the most efficient passers in the country. He completed his passes at a 69 percent clip, threw for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He takes care of the ball really well, makes smart reads, rarely forces throws into coverage, but has the ability to thread the needle in tight windows. His mobility also helps him keep plays alive while doing a really good job of keeping his eyes downfield.

The obvious red flag here with Tagovailoa is the number of injuries that he suffered throughout his collegiate career (broken left index finger - 2018, sprained right knee - 2018, left high ankle sprain - 2018, right high ankle sprain - 2019, dislocated right hip with posterior acetabular wall fracture).

Are the injuries worth the risk? For some team, yes, but not the Panthers. Carolina just invested a lot of money into Teddy Bridgewater and they have two capable backups in Will Grier and P.J. Walker. There are way too many holes on the roster, both offensively and defensively for them to take another quarterback, let alone one that has a history of injuries.

Carolina is better off rebuilding their defensive line and secondary, sprinkling in a few offensive linemen, and seeing how the Bridgewater experiment pans out. So, should Tagovailoa still be on the board, you 100 percent trade that pick. Someone will come up and gladly take him, giving Carolina multiple picks in exchange.

We've seen teams give up several picks in the past in order to move up for a quarterback. The Chiefs traded three picks to get Patrick Mahomes, the Bears traded four picks to get Mitch Trubisky, the Eagles traded five picks to get Carson Wentz, and the Rams traded six picks to go get Jared Goff. The point is, you make a trade with someone like Las Vegas, New Orleans or New England, you're going to get a handful of picks - something the Panthers would love to have.

In this scenario, do you consider taking Tua? Or do you play it smart and safe and trade the pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

