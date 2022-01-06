Skip to main content
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

Carolina looks to snap a six-game losing skid and end the season on a high note.

Just two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to a 32-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. With playoff seeding still up in the air, the Bucs don't intend to sit their starters this Sunday when the two meet once again. 

With COVID-19 running rampant through the Carolina Panthers' roster, it's hard to tell who will be available come Sunday. CB Stephon Gilmore, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, and WR Shi Smith were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Carolina will be without WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (foot) and LT Cameron Erving (calf) who were each placed on injured reserve earlier this week. 

Cam Newton got the start in this matchup vs Tampa two weeks ago, but Sam Darnold also led some drives, especially in the 2nd half when the game was already well in hand. This week, Rhule says he doesn't anticipate there being any change in the handling of the quarterbacks after Sam Darnold started and played all but one snap last week against the Saints. 

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have just a 14.9% chance to win while the Buccaneers have a 85% chance of winning.

