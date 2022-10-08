What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the 49ers

Carolina felt like they were getting back on track after defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, but took a rather large step in the wrong direction in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Once again, the defense and special teams units played extremely well, but it was the offense that failed them. Baker Mayfield had five passes batted at the line of scrimmage in addition to three turnovers, creating great starting field position for the Cardinals. Third downs were also an issue as the Panthers only converted 2/10 opportunities.

The 49ers are coming off a short week having played the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but boy, it was a hell of a performance. They held Matthew Stafford and the Rams to just 257 yards of total offense and nine points.

According to the ESPN FPI, the 49ers have a 49.8% chance to win the game while the Panthers have a 49.6% chance.

