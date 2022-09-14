What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Giants

This week, the Carolina Panthers are headed to the "Big Apple", well, really New Jersey to take on the New York Giants.

Last year's matchup with the G-Men was one to forget for Panthers fans. Carolina notched a grand total of 173 yards and went 2/15 on 3rd down conversions. Field position was horrendous as well with the offensive line allowing six sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. Sam Darnold was pulled in the second half for P.J. Walker who was just as bad completing just 3-of-14 pass attempts.

Putting last year behind us, this should be a fairly even ballgame.

The Giants are coming off of an impressive road win over the Tennessee Titans - a game in which they ran for 238 yards on 32 attempts (7.4 yards per carry). Carolina had a very slow start against Cleveland but battled back and took the lead late before losing on a last-second 58-yard field goal from rookie Cade York.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 58.3% chance to win the game while the Giants have just a 41.2% chance.

The Panthers and Giants are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.

