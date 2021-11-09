What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Cardinals

With the offense still having issues moving the ball, the Panthers face quite an uphill battle this week against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals.

Sam Darnold threw three interceptions last week in the loss to New England, two of which were really bad decisions. Wide receiver Robby Anderson was visibly frustrated on the sideline following Darnold's third interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Over the last month or so, Darnold has reverted to the Sam Darnold we all saw struggle with the New York Jets. Many felt that once Christian McCaffrey returned to the lineup that Darnold would perform at a higher level. That wasn't the case on Sunday in McCaffrey's first game back.

Aside from working through the struggles, Darnold is also dealing with a right shoulder injury that could cause him to miss this week's game. Fortunately for the Panthers, the Cardinals are also uncertain as to who will start at quarterback on Sunday. Kyler Murray did not play in last week's game against San Francisco due to an ankle injury. Colt McCoy played a near-perfect game in his place completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in the 31-17 win over the 49ers.

Even with the uncertainty at quarterback for both teams, the Cardinals are heavy favorites coming into this game. The ESPN FPI gives the Cardinals an 83.8% chance to win while the Panthers have just a 16.1% chance to pull out the victory.

Kickoff between Carolina and Arizona is set for 4:05 p.m. EST.

