What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Falcons

It's been over a month since the Carolina Panthers won a game with their last win coming on a Thursday night against the Houston Texans. That night, the Panthers lost RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (broken foot), and S Juston Burris (groin). Since that night, the Panthers have not been the same team.

Carolina has lost four straight and was favored to win three of those games (Philadelphia, Minnesota, New York). The offense has sputtered since McCaffrey has been sidelined and recently, there has been a lot of miscommunication on the defensive side with LB Shaq Thompson out. Fortunately for the Panthers, they are expected to get some defensive reinforcements back this Sunday including Thompson, Burris, and potentially Stephon Gilmore.

After a rather slow start to the season, the Falcons have played good football as of late having won three of its last four. Granted, it hasn't been the stiffest of competition (Giants, Football Team, Dolphins) but the Panthers can't afford to take anyone lightly at the moment after losing four straight.

According to the ESPN FPI, this game is viewed as a toss-up. The Panthers have a 51.1% chance to win while the Falcons have a 48.5% chance to come out on top.

The Panthers and Falcons are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

