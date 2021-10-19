    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Giants

    The Panthers are expected to get back track this week on the road.
    Author:

    It's been a rough three weeks for the Carolina Panthers having dropped three straight games in heartbreaking fashion. 

    They led the Cowboys 14-13 at the half and fought their way back into the game and needed just one defensive stop to have a chance but couldn't do it. Turnovers plagued the Panthers in each of the past two losses as quarterback Sam Darnold has been in a real funk. Carolina led the Eagles by two scores and had several opportunities to put the game out of reach but failed to do so. This past Sunday, the Panthers had a 96-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to send the game to overtime before allowing a touchdown on the opening drive to end it. 

    Now, the Panthers hit the road for their next two games beginning this week at the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a 34-11 thumping of the LA Rams in which QB Daniel Jones threw three interceptions. New York has been decimated with injuries on both sides of the ball but especially on offense where they will likely be without RB Saquan Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, and WR Darius Slayton. 

    According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 56.6% chance to win the game while the Giants have a 43.1% chance.

    The Panthers and Giants are scheduled to kick things off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16884207_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Giants

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_16786152_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Steps in to Change Offensive Approach: 'We Are Going to Redefine Who We Are'

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977659_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly - Week 6

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16893582_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    WATCH: Matt Rhule Talks Overcoming Adversity Amid Three-Game Skid

    20 hours ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Gilmore Update, Assessment of Sam Darnold, Anderson's Struggles + More

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16976097_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What Matt Rhule Said Following the Panthers' Loss to Minnesota

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16975662_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: Panthers Must Find Their Offensive Identity

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977508_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Initial Thoughts on the Panthers Loss to Minnesota

    Oct 17, 2021