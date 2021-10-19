What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Giants

The Panthers are expected to get back track this week on the road.

It's been a rough three weeks for the Carolina Panthers having dropped three straight games in heartbreaking fashion.

They led the Cowboys 14-13 at the half and fought their way back into the game and needed just one defensive stop to have a chance but couldn't do it. Turnovers plagued the Panthers in each of the past two losses as quarterback Sam Darnold has been in a real funk. Carolina led the Eagles by two scores and had several opportunities to put the game out of reach but failed to do so. This past Sunday, the Panthers had a 96-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to send the game to overtime before allowing a touchdown on the opening drive to end it.

Now, the Panthers hit the road for their next two games beginning this week at the New York Giants. The Giants are coming off of a 34-11 thumping of the LA Rams in which QB Daniel Jones threw three interceptions. New York has been decimated with injuries on both sides of the ball but especially on offense where they will likely be without RB Saquan Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, and WR Darius Slayton.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 56.6% chance to win the game while the Giants have a 43.1% chance.

The Panthers and Giants are scheduled to kick things off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

