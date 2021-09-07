What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Jets

It is finally game week as the Carolina Panthers are set to open up the regular season at home against the New York Jets.

The storyline around this game will obviously be centered around quarterback Sam Darnold and even wide receiver Robby Anderson facing their old team. Both Darnold and Anderson have repeatedly stated that they don't view this as a revenge game and instead, view it as just the next opponent on the schedule.

There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Jets entering the season with a first-year head coach (Robert Saleh) and a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson). For the Panthers, it's going to be about focusing on themselves according to head coach Matt Rhule.

"There's just so many unknowns in terms of preparation so what you end up doing is preparing for a lot as opposed to really honing in. I think the biggest thing is we know Coach Saleh is a great coach, we know that Zach [Wilson] is a great quarterback - he's been really impressive in the preseason. I think the focus has to be on us and playing to our standard. Every week you're going to get something thrown at you that you're not prepared for so we have to do a good job of our coaches anticipating and showing as many things as possible. At the same time, our guys have to go back to the old things playing hard, tackling, blocking, making catches, affecting the ball, those are things that win football games."

Both New York and Carolina are in rebuilds but the Panthers are already one year into their rebuild and are a little ahead of the Jets. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Panthers a 65.7% chance to start the season off with a win.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBS.

