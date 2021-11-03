Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Patriots

    The Panthers are viewed as home dogs in this week's game.
    Author:

    Last week, the Carolina Panthers put an end to their four-game losing skid by defeating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, 19-13. Now, the Panthers return back home to Bank of America Stadium where they will welcome the New England Patriots. 

    The Patriots have a 3-0 record on the road this season which includes a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Many Panthers fans circled this week on this schedule prior to the start of the season which would have marked the return of Cam Newton. Instead, the Patriots opted to release Newton and turn to rookie Mac Jones who has thrown for 1,997 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. 

    As for the Panthers, there are a number of question marks surrounding the offense entering this week with quarterback Sam Darnold in the concussion protocol and running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) possibly set to return after missing the past five games. Those uncertainties alone are enough to give the ESPN FPI reason to believe that the Patriots will come out on top in this matchup. The FPI gives the Patriots a 58.7% chance to win and the Panthers just a 40.9% chance.

    The Panthers and Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. on FOX.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17068831_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Patriots

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16788549_168388579_lowres
    News

    Panthers Designate RB Christian McCaffrey to Return from IR

    1 hour ago
    IMG_7975
    GM Report

    Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing at the Trade Deadline?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14794617_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Add to the Quarterback Room

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_16641748_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Why Bringing Cam Newton Back Would be a Bad Idea for the Panthers

    Nov 2, 2021
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Trade Talk, Cam Newton, O-Line Making Strides + More

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17069195_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Jameis Winston Ruled Out for the Season

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_17068729_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: Carolina Found Its Identity

    Nov 1, 2021