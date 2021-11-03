What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Patriots

Last week, the Carolina Panthers put an end to their four-game losing skid by defeating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, 19-13. Now, the Panthers return back home to Bank of America Stadium where they will welcome the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have a 3-0 record on the road this season which includes a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Many Panthers fans circled this week on this schedule prior to the start of the season which would have marked the return of Cam Newton. Instead, the Patriots opted to release Newton and turn to rookie Mac Jones who has thrown for 1,997 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions.

As for the Panthers, there are a number of question marks surrounding the offense entering this week with quarterback Sam Darnold in the concussion protocol and running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) possibly set to return after missing the past five games. Those uncertainties alone are enough to give the ESPN FPI reason to believe that the Patriots will come out on top in this matchup. The FPI gives the Patriots a 58.7% chance to win and the Panthers just a 40.9% chance.

The Panthers and Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.