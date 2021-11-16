What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs Washington

The Panthers are expected to get back above .500 after Sunday.

Bank of America Stadium is going to be rocking on Sunday as fans welcome the return of Cam Newton in his first home game back with the organization.

Former Panther head coach Ron Rivera will also receive a warm welcome back to Charlotte as he strolls the sidelines for the Washington Football Team. QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Curtis Samuel, and C Tyler Larsen also played for the Panthers in recent years, so there are a ton of connections between the two teams.

Washington had one of the biggest upsets of the NFL weekend this past week by defeating Tampa Bay, 29-19. Washington's defense played arguably its best game of the season, holding Tom Brady to just 220 yards passing and two interceptions.

As for the Panthers, they dominated the then 8-1 Arizona Cardinals, 34-10. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins did not play but that doesn't explain the Cardinals' defensive struggles against P.J. Walker and Cam Newton. Newton scored each of his first two snaps from scrimmage, one rushing and one through the air.

On Monday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Newton will receive "most of the first-team reps" throughout the practice week.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 62.4% chance to defeat Washington on Sunday. The Panthers and Football Team are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

