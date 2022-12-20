What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Detroit

When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.

This is an important game for both teams as they look to stay alive in the hunt for the playoffs. With Minnesota already clinching the division, the Lions are hoping to get some help down the stretch and snatch up a Wild Card spot.

As for Carolina, well, they can still win the NFC South division despite entering this week's game with a 5-9 record. You don't see that scenario all that often. But hey, Panthers fans will take it. Thanks to Tampa Bay losing to Cincinnati, the Panthers are right back in the same situation they entered last week with - win out and you're in.

For Carolina to get back in the win column, though, they're going to have to get back to controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football with success. In the 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Panthers rushed for just 21 yards on 16 carries. This is a good week for the offense to get back on track as the Lions are 26th in defending the run, allowing an average of 133.4 rushing yards per game.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 56.6% chance to win while the Lions have a 42.8% chance.

