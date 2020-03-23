AllPanthers
What the Signing of P.J. Walker Says About Current QB Situation

Schuyler Callihan

Early Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers added to their quarterback room with the signing of Houston Roughnecks (XFL) quarterback P.J. Walker. 

Walker had a tremendous start to his XFL career leading the Roughnecks to an unblemished 5-0 record and becoming one of, if not the league's most exciting players to watch. Not only did Walker throw for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he also ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He's an extremely athletic quarterback that has the ability to extend plays with his feet, but he doesn't get enough credit for his arm - which is really good. 

Walker previously spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and bounced back and forth from the practice squad and the 53-man roster.

So, why did Carolina make this move?

Pretty simple, they don't feel as if there's enough stability in that room in the backup role. Recently signed Teddy Bridgewater is likely going to be the starter, but who will back him up will be the biggest question. Both Kyle Allen and Will Grier struggled in 2019 and the new coaching staff seems like they would like to add more competition. 

Does this mean all faith has been lost in third-round draft pick Will Grier? Maybe, but I wouldn't go that far just yet. Walker is a heck of a player, but he still has to compete against three other guys who were all in the NFL in 2019. This upcoming season will be important for Grier to make strides in his development because if he doesn't show any progress, he will be fighting to stay on the roster. 

Does this signing mean Walker can have a shot at the starting spot? Maybe, but again, I wouldn't go that far just yet. We'll have more on that topic later this afternoon, so stay tuned!

What do you think of the P.J. Walker signing? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

