Breaking Down Where the Panthers' Money is Being Spent
This offseason, several teams around the league kicked a lot of money down the road, used voidable years, and restructured some contracts to be able to get under the NFL's 2021 salary cap which is set for $182.5 million.
The Carolina Panthers restructured the contracts of RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Shaq Thompson, and C Matt Paradis and placed the franchise tag on RT Taylor Moton. With so many transactions being made, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit where things are with the Panthers' cap space and to also show where exactly the money is being spent.
Note: The following figures do not include signing bonuses or any other types of bonuses/incentives.
Cap space: $17.5 million (via OverTheCap)
Dead money: $42.6 million (via OverTheCap)
Biggest 2021 cap hits:
RT Taylor Moton - $13.7 (franchise tag)
WR Robby Anderson - $8 million
S Juston Burris - $2.7 million
WR DJ Moore - $2 million
DT DaQuan Jones - $2 million
OFFENSE (via Spotrac)
QB Sam Darnold - $920k
RB Christian McCaffrey - $990k (restructured)
WR Robby Anderson - $8 million
WR DJ Moore - $2 million
WR David Moore - $990k
TE Dan Arnold - $920k
LT Cameron Erving - $990k
LG Pat Elflein - $990k
C Matt Paradis - $990k (restructured)
RG John Miller - $990k
RT Taylor Moton - $13.7 (franchise tag)
Cap hits by position (starters only):
QB: $920K, RB: $990K, WR: $10.9M, TE: $920K, OL: $17.6M, Total: $31.3M
DEFENSE (via Spotrac)
DT Derrick Brown - $1.6 million
DT DaQuan Jones - $2 million
DE Brian Burns - $1.7 million
DE Yetur Gross-Matos - $982k
LB Haason Reddick - $990k
LB Shaq Thompson - $990k (restructured)
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. - $920k
CB Jaycee Horn - not made public
CB Donte Jackson - $2.4 million
S Jeremy Chinn - $848k
S Juston Burris - $2.7 million
Cap hits by position (starters only):
DL: $6.2M, LB: $2.9M, CB: $2.4M, S: $3.5M, Total: $15M (doesn't include Horn)
