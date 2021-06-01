Breaking Down Where the Panthers' Money is Being Spent

A look at how the Carolina Panthers are using their money for the 2021 season.

This offseason, several teams around the league kicked a lot of money down the road, used voidable years, and restructured some contracts to be able to get under the NFL's 2021 salary cap which is set for $182.5 million.

The Carolina Panthers restructured the contracts of RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Shaq Thompson, and C Matt Paradis and placed the franchise tag on RT Taylor Moton. With so many transactions being made, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit where things are with the Panthers' cap space and to also show where exactly the money is being spent.

Note: The following figures do not include signing bonuses or any other types of bonuses/incentives.

Cap space: $17.5 million (via OverTheCap)

Dead money: $42.6 million (via OverTheCap)

Biggest 2021 cap hits:

RT Taylor Moton - $13.7 (franchise tag)

WR Robby Anderson - $8 million

S Juston Burris - $2.7 million

WR DJ Moore - $2 million

DT DaQuan Jones - $2 million

OFFENSE (via Spotrac)

QB Sam Darnold - $920k

RB Christian McCaffrey - $990k (restructured)

WR Robby Anderson - $8 million

WR DJ Moore - $2 million

WR David Moore - $990k

TE Dan Arnold - $920k

LT Cameron Erving - $990k

LG Pat Elflein - $990k

C Matt Paradis - $990k (restructured)

RG John Miller - $990k

RT Taylor Moton - $13.7 (franchise tag)

Cap hits by position (starters only):

QB: $920K, RB: $990K, WR: $10.9M, TE: $920K, OL: $17.6M, Total: $31.3M

DEFENSE (via Spotrac)

DT Derrick Brown - $1.6 million

DT DaQuan Jones - $2 million

DE Brian Burns - $1.7 million

DE Yetur Gross-Matos - $982k

LB Haason Reddick - $990k

LB Shaq Thompson - $990k (restructured)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. - $920k

CB Jaycee Horn - not made public

CB Donte Jackson - $2.4 million

S Jeremy Chinn - $848k

S Juston Burris - $2.7 million

Cap hits by position (starters only):

DL: $6.2M, LB: $2.9M, CB: $2.4M, S: $3.5M, Total: $15M (doesn't include Horn)

