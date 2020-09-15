SI.com
Where Were the Tight Ends in Week One?

Jason Hewitt

Since Greg Olsen was released by the Panthers, there seemed to be an open competition for the No. 1 tight end spot between Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz. There was a time when Ian Thomas was the front runner for the starting tight end job during the offseason and training camp. However, the latest depth chart showed us that he lost that spot to Manhertz.

Thomas only had two receptions for 16 yards in Carolina's week one loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though Manhertz only had one, it is important to remember that Thomas is viewed as a bigger receiving threat while Manhertz is seen as a better blocker. What prevented Thomas from becoming the new security blanket that Greg Olsen (who caught a touchdown from Russell Wilson this past Sunday) used to be for the Panthers?

This question is especially brought to the forefront when Teddy Bridgewater's play style is brought into the mix. Bridgewater thrived in the short passing game against the Raiders secondary when he threw for 270 yards and one touchdown. Only 20 of those yards came from the Panthers' tight ends.

Bridgewater made it seem as though offensive coordinator Joe Brady's strategy was to gain five yards here, 10 yards there, and take occasional shots in the passing game. This would be an ideal system for tight ends to thrive under, yet both Thomas and Manhertz had three total catches in the entire game. This could be a glaring problem for the future of this offense, but it is only week one. Coaches make adjustments all the time, and Carolina's may notice the lack of production from the tight ends. Perhaps, we will see an increase in targets for both Manhertz and Thomas in next week's matchup against Tampa Bay. 

