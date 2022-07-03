Which Panthers Are Entering Contract Years in 2022?

The list of names who will become free agents at the end of the upcoming season.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has done a good job of getting ahead of contract extensions and picking up player options although it hasn't always worked out in his favor. Just look at Robbie Anderson's extension and Sam Darnold's fifth-year option for examples.

This offseason he was able to agree to terms on a three-year extension and also picked up the fifth-year option on stud pass rusher Brian Burns. Extending Burns will be next on deck for Fitterer but assuming a deal will ultimately be reached, the Panthers don't have very many big names with expiring contracts.

The Panthers have 28 players that are entering the final year of their respective contracts and will hit free agency next offseason. Many of them are restricted free agents but there are a handful who will be restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents. An exclusive rights free agent pertains to a player who is not under contract but has two years of NFL experience. If that player is offered a three-year contract at the veteran minimum, he must sign the contract to continue playing. Restricted free agents will be allowed to meet with and potentially even agree to terms on a deal with another team but the franchise he played for on his expired deal will have the opportunity to match the offer sheet if they so choose.

Quarterback (2)

Sam Darnold (UFA)

P.J. Walker (RFA)

Running back (1)

D'Onta Foreman (UFA)

Wide Receiver (4)

Andre Roberts (UFA)

Rashard Higgins (UFA)

Brandon Zylstra (UFA)

Keith Kirkwood (RFA)

Tight End (2)

Stephen Sullivan (ERFA)

Giovanni Ricci (ERFA)

Offensive Line (6)

Cameron Erving (UFA)

Bradley Bozeman (UFA)

Dennis Daley (UFA)

Michael Jordan (UFA)

Sam Tecklenburg (ERFA)

Wyatt Miller (ERFA)

Defensive Line (1)

Darryl Johnson (UFA)

Linebacker (4)

Cory Littleton (UFA)

Julian Stanford (UFA)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (UFA)

Kamal Martin (RFA)

Cornerback (2)

Rashaan Melvin (UFA)

Chris Westry (ERFA)

Safety (5)

Juston Burris (UFA)

Sean Chandler (UFA)

Sam Franklin (RFA)

Myles Hartsfield (RFA)

Kenny Robinson (RFA)

Long Snapper (1)

JJ Jansen (UFA)

