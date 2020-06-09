Who Will Be McCaffrey's Running Mate Out of the Backfield?

Christian McCaffrey had an out-of-this-world season just a year ago and although many expect him to put up monstrous numbers once again, he needs to have some help. At some point, wear and tear is going to catch up with McCaffrey, especially if the rate of his usage continues to stay where it is. The Panthers desperately need him to stay healthy and in order for that to happen, establishing depth at running back is a must.

Heading into the season, the Panthers have three options as to who could be the back-half of a formidable one, two punch. Let's take a look into what each candidate brings to the table and my prediction as to who I believe will win that backup job.

Mike Davis

According to Bleacher Report, the Panthers will have the No. 2 most dynamic running back duo in the NFL in 2020 with McCaffrey and Mike Davis. I'm not so sure Davis will end up winning that backup role, but he does have one thing over the other two guys he will be competing against - experience.

Davis split his first four seasons in the league with the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks as a rotational back. He doesn't have any one skill that just jumps off the page, but can catch the ball out of the backfield and does a rather good job of protecting the ball (1 fumble in 247 career carries).

Reggie Bonnafon

The former Louisville quarterback/receiver/running back has made the transition to full-time running back and it seems to be paying off for him, despite it being very early in his career. He appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers last season, totaling 16 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.

If Bonnafon can help in pass protection by picking up pass rushers, he will see the field more often. That's really one area I think the Panthers would like to see him improve, especially since he's only really done it for one full season. His ability to make plays in the passing game could be what sets him apart from the others who are vying for the backup role.

Jordan Scarlett

Unfortunately, we just haven't seen enough of Jordan Scarlett yet to be able to make much of a prediction for him. He had a fairly solid collegiate career at Florida, but has battled injuries since coming to Carolina.

I don't want to commit to saying Scarlett is out of the race, but I don't think he has much of a shot to win the No. 2 spot prior to the start of the season. He needs to prove that he can stay healthy and get enough carries for the staff to evaluate exactly what they have in him.

Prediction: Reggie Bonnafon

Mike Davis will add depth to the backfield and will get a few touches per game, but I really think Bonnafon has the most to work with. He's played receiver before so he understands route concepts, gaps in zones, etc. He's played quarterback before so he knows what Bridgewater is looking for in the passing game and in any read option scenarios, there should be nothing but clean transitions.

Who do you think will win the backup running back role for the Panthers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

