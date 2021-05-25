Why Cutting Ian Thomas Could Be a Possibility

Last season Panthers' tight ends Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz combined for 26 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers desperately needed to make some changes this offseason at tight end and did so by signing Dan Arnold in free agency and drafting Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Arnold and Tremble now in the fold, is there a chance that Ian Thomas gets cut from the team? In my opinion, absolutely. Thomas has never developed into a reliable receiving tight end and that's after spending some time learning under legendary Greg Olsen. He's entering the fourth year of his career and has seen his production take a dip each season since he entered the league. As far as his blocking is concerned, he doesn't bring that much to the table which is why Manhertz was often used in short-yardage situations or to be an extension of the offensive line in pass protection. If the Panthers felt good about Thomas's ability to block, they would have drafted a tight end with elite pass-catching skills and not one that is brought in to mainly block.

Tommy Tremble does have the raw skill set to turn into a reliable receiving tight end but that will come with time. Early in his career, he is going to line up in the backfield at fullback and set the tone at the line of scrimmage when lined up as a tight end. Should Thomas show regression in OTAs or training camp, don't be surprised to see the Panthers move off of him. The team also signed former Seattle Seahawk Stepehn Sullivan this offseason who has familiarity with GM Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Joe Brady whom he played for in college at LSU.

Colin Thompson is another option the Panthers have but will be mainly used on special teams. Carolina's No. 1 tight end will likely end up being Dan Arnold and depending on how fast Tremble develops, Joe Brady may start running a lot of 12 personnel.

To me, the path to the 53-man roster is not as clear and assured for Ian Thomas as it once was.

