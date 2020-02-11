Will James Bradberry Follow Rivera to Washington?

For the first time in his four year career, cornerback James Bradberry is an unrestricted free agent and appears to be wavering on his future.

Last week, Bradberry stopped by the "Redskins Talk" podcast by NBC Washington and commented on his free agent status. "I would love to play for coach Rivera again. He's a great man and a great coach," Bradberry said. Later on in the show, he did mention how much he loved being with the Panthers and that he would not mind being a Carolina lifer. "Dream scenario, I would love to continue my career with the Carolina Panthers. I've been there for four years. One of my closest friends on the team, Shaq Thompson, he's still there. I would love to get to finish the rest of my career alongside him," Bradberry said.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and Bradberry began negotiations towards a new deal, but the two sides have yet to agree on a new deal. The only other corners on the roster that have valuable experience and are under contract are Donte Jackson and Corn Elder. Neither have really proven to be a "shut down" type of guy and haven't had to play that role to this point in their respective careers.

Bradberry wants to be paid and you can't blame him. During his first four seasons, he's collected 279 tackles, 8 interceptions and two forced fumbles. He has been a more than valuable piece to the Carolina secondary and if the Panthers are unable re-sign him, utilizing the franchise tag may be a good idea.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_