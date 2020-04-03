AllPanthers
Will Teddy Bridgewater Have More Success in Carolina than Cam Newton?

Schuyler Callihan

Who would have thought that one day Cam Newton would no longer be a member of the  Carolina Panthers, yet still be in the league?

That has now become reality as Newton was released into free agency shortly after the team agreed to a deal to sign free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. 

Newton had a great deal of success throughout his nine years with the franchise including winning Rookie of the Year, a Super Bowl appearance, and won the league’s MVP in 2015. In addition to all of those great accomplishments, he completely changed how people viewed the Panthers. 

One thing that hindered Cam from having further success with the Panthers was the limited amount of offensive weapons he had during his time in Charlotte. Now, the Panthers offense seems to be more equipped than ever with the addition of Robby Anderson, which adds to the dynamic skill sets of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. 

So, is it possible that Bridgewater has more success in Carolina than Cam Newton? Yes, absolutely. In fact, that should be the expectation with the firepower the team now has on offense.

Will Bridgewater ever become the league’s MVP or be one of the game’s top three quarterbacks? Probably not, but his supporting cast is what will be the difference. 

Earlier this week, ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio told WFNZ Radio that he believes head coach Matt Rhule will win a Super Bowl with the Panthers in the next five years. 

It may take a couple of years before the Panthers get the right personnel in place, but once they do, expect Carolina to make some serious noise in the NFC and for Bridgewater to have a tremendous amount of success. 

