Will the Panthers Pick on Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Carolina does not hold a second or third round pick at the moment, but that could change.

The Panthers hit a home run on day one of the draft by selecting North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Sure, the five teams ahead of them may have put it on a silver platter for them, but still, they made the right choice and didn't reach on a quarterback.

When asked about how aggressive the team will be in trying to move back up in the draft to pick on day two, GM Scott Fitterer said that they will only do so if it makes sense.

"We’ll look at every opportunity [Friday]. There are some ways we can do it, but we just have to figure out is it the right way, is this what’s best for the Panthers long term? There’s a lot of talks that will happen with Matt, myself, Mr. Tepper and our crew but we have not got to that point yet."

After speaking with a couple of league sources, the feeling is that it's going to be very difficult for Carolina to move into round two of the draft. As Fitterer stated, it's possible but it might not be worth the asking price. The more realistic possibility, per source, is trading up to the middle of the third round where there will still be some really good talent on the board, possibly at quarterback. With Kenny Pickett being the only signal-caller off the board and a lot of talent at other positions still available, the quarterbacks may be waiting around a while which is a good thing for the Panthers.

This isn't the time to make a trade for a Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, or another veteran quarterback. They will play this weekend out before hitting the phones to make a trade. If Desmond Ridder or Sam Howell slip to the fourth, which is possible, the Panthers may pull the trigger.

"I think we’ll look at every opportunity out there," Fitterer said. "There are still some really good players in this draft and we’ll also look at every opportunity outside the organization."

