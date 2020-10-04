Winners and Losers From Panthers' Victory Over Cardinals

The Panthers managed to come out of today's game with an impressive 31-21 victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Carolina is now at .500 with a 2-2 record this season. The Panthers are officially on a winning streak and could potentially continue with their winning ways against the Falcons next Sunday. Here are this week's winners and losers:

Winners: Panthers O-Line

Teddy Bridgewater played with a lot of comfort today, and that was due to the incredible effort of the Panthers' offensive line. The Cardinals had *checks notes* zero sacks today. You read that correctly. The same offensive line that struggled for the past three games came together and put on a clinic. This is especially impressive because this offensive line played without the services of Russell Okung and Dennis Daley, who are two of the best players in this position group. The Arizona Cardinals were unable to apply pressure to Teddy Bridgewater, and because of that, he made the defense pay.

Bridgewater had 276 passing yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He threw an interception to Patrick Peterson, but considering that Peterson is still one of the best defensive backs in the league, this isn't very surprising. Bridgewater had a solid day, regardless of his interception. Mike Davis also had a quality game with a total of 84 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also recorded a touchdown in the much needed victory. All of this would not have been possible if the offensive line didn't play as well as it did today.

Losers: The Cardinals

As surprising as it is to write, I didn't see any glaring concerns on Carolina's end. The team played well in every aspect of the game. Because of this, the Cardinals will be my losers of the week, because they were completely dominated. Period.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50