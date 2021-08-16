Winners & Losers from the Panthers Preseason Opener

A few Panthers helped their case to either make the roster/increase their role while a couple of others did quite the opposite.

Carolina dropped their preseason opener 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and although the result of the game doesn't mean anything, the performance on the field holds a lot of weight.

Many of the guys that played are fighting for roster spots and how they played on Sunday will determine whether they will stick around past Tuesday's first cut day. Meanwhile, some youngsters are hoping to establish or expand their role before the starters begin to see in-game reps.

Let's take a look at who shined and who didn't in this week's game.

Winners - RB Chuba Hubbard, DE Marquis Haynes Sr., S Sean Chandler, S Kenny Robinson

I've had a great deal of confidence that Chuba Hubbard would end up being the No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey and after rushing for 80 yards on seven carries Sunday, he's certainly off to a great start. Reggie Bonnafon did not see any game action so I wouldn't proclaim Hubbard the winner of that job just yet. He had a big 59-yard run that, at first, appeared to be a loss of yardage but he bounced it outside and turned nothing into a whole lot of something.

Haynes doesn't really have to worry about making the roster but the more plays he makes, the more playing time he will see. Haynes had a dominant first quarter in Sunday's game coming up with a strip-sack/fumble recovery of Jacob Eason. He finished the afternoon with 3 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

One guy the entire coaching staff has been raving about all camp long has been safety Sean Chandler. Last week, head coach Matt Rhule said there doesn't seem to be a day that goes by where he doesn't get a pick or makes a play on the ball. That translated to the game on Sunday and although we've still got two more preseason games to go, I believe Chandler has moved off the bubble and is currently seen as a part of the 53-man roster.

Kenny Robinson is reaping the benefits of having a normal offseason and preseason. Last year, the 2020 5th round selection had a very limited role and even spent some time on the practice squad. He made two huge plays on Sunday by delivering a thunderous hit on Isaiah Rodgers on a kick return and then a few minutes later, coming down with an interception of Sam Ehlinger.

Losers - OT Trent Scott, CB Troy Pride Jr.

Left tackle is a sore spot for the Panthers which is something we already knew heading into Sunday's game but man, it was bad. I could also lump in Martez Ivey in here as well who had a very poor day. Trent Scott had two false start penalties and really struggled to win his one on ones. I was a little surprised to see him struggle as much as he did, considering he did a decent job in his role as a swing tackle a year ago. One thing is for certain, Scott won't be in the starting lineup. If those struggles continue, he may be on the outside, looking in.

Pride was picked on in the 2nd half and gave up a 47-yard catch to Tarik Black and a 25-yard catch to Tyler Vaughns which set the Colts up shop at the 1-yard line. Pride came down with an injury on the play to Vaughns and was not able to return. The injury is extremely unfortunate and could also hurt his chances of climbing the depth chart or even worse, making the 53-man roster. I have a hard time believing that a 4th round pick would miss out on the active roster in year two but I wouldn't rule it out. He hasn't shown the ability to cover receivers down the field consistently and opposing teams start to throw his way when he's on the field. Not to mention, the Panthers also have a myriad of corners that are just simply more gifted. Hopefully, Pride can return to action for the final two preseason games to showcase what he can do.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Colts Sneak Past Panthers in Preseason Opener

Evaluation of Panthers QB2 Battle Between Will Grier & P.J. Walker

Individual + Team Stats from Panthers Loss to Colts

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.