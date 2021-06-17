OFFICIAL: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Panthers Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract

Most draft experts figured that LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. would be a sure-fire 1st round pick. He has the talent, the size, the athleticism, and the big playmaking ability to be a future star in the NFL.

Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, he slipped into the 2nd round and after trading down in the 2nd round twice, Carolina couldn't pass him up as they selected him with the 59th overall pick.

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that 2nd round draft pick, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., has agreed to terms on his rookie contract.

"I mean I had him as a first-round receiver, so we were excited about him," head coach Matt Rhule told reporters earlier this offseason. "I think he has got a lot of potential, but the offense that Joe [Brady] ran at LSU, they were kind of stagnant, stayed in one position. Here, we’re moving guys around more and felt strongly that he could play inside or outside, which is a big characteristic. There are a lot of things Terrace has to do. I told my guys today that there are no first-round, second-round draft picks - you’re all just guys on the team. So whether you’re undrafted or you were the first pick, just put all of that behind you and just move ahead. He just has to take it one day at a time.”

