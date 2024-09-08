How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, live stream, channel and time
The Carolina Panthers are ready to turn the page on last season and write a new chapter under head coach Dave Canales as they face division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, this Sunday. After a tough 2023 campaign, where the Panthers finished 2-15, fans are eager to see what Canales can do to revitalize this team.
With Bryce Young entering his second season and new weapons like WR Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette in the mix, the Panthers are primed to surprise everyone and make a strong statement in this Week 1 NFC South showdown.
The Saints may have won both meetings last season, but this is a whole new Panthers team with renewed energy and direction. New Orleans finished 9-8 last year, just missing the playoffs, but with Carolina coming to town hungry for redemption, they might just catch the Saints off guard.
Panthers fans, buckle up, it’s time to see the new-look Carolina squad in action, and there’s no better way to kick off the season than by taking down a division rival! Tune in at 1:00 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome and watch the Panthers make their mark!
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
