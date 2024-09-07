Carolina Panthers announce roster moves heading into Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers have announced a handful of roster moves heading into tomorrow's 2024 season opener against the New Orleans Saints.
First, veteran tight end Ian Thomas has been placed on injured reserve. That will keep him on the shelf for at least the first four games of the season. Thomas is dealing with a calf injury and hasn't practiced since early in training camp. This opens up more room for rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to establish a role for himself in Carolina's offense. Sanders is slated to start on Sunday. Next, cornerback Keenan Isaac was also waived. Isaac was just added to the team last week when they picked him up off waivers.
With Thomas sidelined and Isaac out of the picture, the team had two spots open up on the 53-man roster. Apparently, the Panthers have filled them by signing a couple of players off their own practice squad: tight end Feleipe Franks and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy have been signed to the active roster.
In related news, the team has also promoted cornerback Lonnie Johnson and running back Mike Boone from the practice squad to the active roster just for tomorrow's game.
