Panthers Feel Confident in Ability to Slow Down Tampa's Trio of Tight Ends

The Tampa Bay offense will present several challenges for the Panthers this weekend, but arguably the biggest is finding a way to slow down their tight ends.

The Bucs have not one, not two, but three quality tight ends that can make plays and be effective in run blocking and pass protection (O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate). With the tight end being a major strength of the offense, they will likely run a lot of 12 and 13 personnel and bully their way around up front.