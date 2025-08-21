Insider’s pick for Bryce Young’s ‘secret weapon’ isn’t actually so secret
It’s hardly breaking news. Football is not a one-man game. There are those out there who seemingly put so much focus on the quarterback position that you would think they were talking about a singles tennis match.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports put together an insightful piece when it came to the man behind center. “We surveyed the lineups of every projected starting quarterback on a rookie contract,” explained Benjamin, “to identify ‘secret best friends’ for the 2025 season…”
All nine signal-callers mentioned were first-round picks, three of those the first overall selection in their respective drafts. That includes Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young. The number-one choice in 2023 is entering his third NFL season, and comes off a promising finish in 2024 in which he put up solid numbers in starting the final 10 games of this past season.
Benjamin also stated that in his choice of these safety valves, that “some are less secret than others…” That certainly applies to veteran wideout Adam Thielen, who led Dave Canales’s team in receiving yards and touchdown grabs in 2024.
No secret that Panthers’ QB Bryce Young could lean on WR Adam Thielen
“Is it worrying that Young's most reliable pass weapon is a soon-to-be 35-year-old wide receiver who missed a big chunk of last season?” asked Benjamin. “Oh yes. But we just don't have much of a sample size for either Xavier Legette or Tetairoa McMillan, the latter of whom is now dealing with a hamstring injury."
"Thielen may not be especially explosive," added Benjamin, "but he knows how to run a route, giving Carolina's former No. 1 overall draft pick something of a sure-minded safety valve. That is unless he's moved as part of final roster cuts, such as to a receiver-needy contender.”
As of now, the one-time member of the Minnesota Vikings isn’t going anywhere. Thielen did miss seven games a year ago, but still caught 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, his first season with the club and Young’s rookie campaign, the two-time Pro Bowler hauled in 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four scores.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’