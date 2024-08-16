Panthers projections for 2024 NFL season point to a huge year by Jadeveon Clowney
There's no question who the best pass rusher is on the Carolina Panthers this year. After playing a total of 10 seasons for five different teams around the NFL, Clowney signed a two-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $20 million total this offseason. Clowney is coming off a resurgent 2023 season playing with the Baltimore Ravens, which saw him tie his career high of 9.5 sacks.
According to the projections by ESPN analyst Mike Clay, Clowney is about to go off for an even bigger year in 2024. Clay has Clowney racking up over 12 sacks this season, leading the team. Here are his full projections for Carolina's edge rush rotation.
- Jadeveon Clowney: 779 snaps, 50 tackles, 12.7 sacks
- D.J. Wonnum: 757 snaps, 53 tackles, 6.6 sacks
- K'Lavon Chaisson: 357 snaps, 25 tackles, 2.6 sacks
- DJ Johnson: 216 snaps, 14 tackles, 1.6 sacks
- Amare Barno: 54 snaps, 4 tackles, 0.5 sacks
That's a pretty top-heavy dynamic, and the Panthers would be wise to try to upgrade this rotation before Week 1 comes around. Our best idea is trading for former Carolina OLB Haason Reddick, who's demanded a trade from the New York Jets. It wouldn't be easy to fit his contract, but it's worth exploring a potential deal as long as the Jets are in town.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young sharp as Panthers offense shines vs. Jets in joint practice
Robert Hunt carted off field at joint practice between Panthers and Jets
Dave Canales frustrated by ‘dumb football decision’ that led to a fight
Aaron Rodgers got picked off by a rookie at Panthers-Jets joint practice