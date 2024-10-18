Jonathon Brooks doesn't see resemblance between himself and Panthers great Steve Smith
Fans of the Carolina Panthers don't have a whole lot to be excited about for the rest of this season. At 1-5 their chances of making the playoffs are slim to none, and seeing who gets traded and who stays at the NFL trade deadline in a few weeks might be the high-point until next year's draft.
One big exception to that rule is the rookie class of 2024, which at least offers a glimmer of hope that the Panthers might have some ballers in the future. In recent weeks Xavier Legette, Trevin Wallace and Jalen Coker have all flashed on the field, and the biggest star in the bunch has still yet to make his NFL debut.
That's rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who's still recovering from an ACL tear in November at Texas. Brooks just began his 21-day practice window, so we should see him in a Panthers uniform for the first time in the coming weeks. Brooks was ranked the top running back prospect in his class, and he has some Panthers fans giddy about the future of the run game. Some folks are even seeing shades of the teams' greatest competitor of all time, wide receiver Steve Smith - at least as far as physical resemblance goes.
Brooks has heard the comparisons to Smith, but he's not seeing it. Here's what he said yesteday when asked about it in the locker room.
Jonathon Brooks on Steve Smith comparisons
Once he's ready to join the lineup head coach Dave Canales will have a difficult decision to make. Starter Chuba Hubbard is playing too well to bench right now, even in favor of a number one running back prospect. Heading into Week 7, Hubbard is among the league leaders in yards before contact and success rate.
