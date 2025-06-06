Kenjon Barner on how Luke Kuechly gave him a lesson he'd never forget as a rookie
It sounds like former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly gave a lot of players their first welcome-to-the-NFL moments. In a recent appearance on Marshawn Lynch's podcast, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf recounted his own Kuechly story, which entailed the famously fit 6-foot-4, 229-pounder getting tossed over a pile like a rag-doll by Kuechly.
Today we found another great story about a rookie getting a helpful lesson from Kuechly. Here's former Carolina running back Kenjon Barner recounting the time that he got absolutely blasted by Kuechly during a non-contact drill, but it came with a geniune coaching moment.
This is our new favorite because it reflects not just Kuechly's physicality and leadership - but the fact that he was never not focused on improving the team by helping the players around him develop into the best versions fo themselves.
Kuechly sadly had to retire early after suffering several concussions, but for the time he was in the NFL his resume was as good as any inside linebacker's, including Bobby Wagner.
Kuechly did not get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility - but it would come as a shock if he doesn't make it eventally.
