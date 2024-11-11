Panthers legend Luke Kuechly took his 'Keep Pounding' duties a little too seriously in Germany
The Carolina Panthers' win over the New York Giants yesterday will go down as one of the most-satisfying in franchise history. Not only did it start the team's first winning streak in three years, it came in front of an international audience on a special stage - and went right down to the wire in overtime. Before it even began, team legend Luke Kuechly got things started with an impressive display of strength, even six years removed from his retirement.
Apparently when Kuechly was asked to hit the "Keep Pounding" drum before kickoff, he did the only way he knows how: by going all out. Watch 59 totally destroy the drum with the hammer.
Luke Kuechly breaks "Keep Pounding" drum
Not many linebackers hit harder than Kuechly. In the modern era there was Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, but that's about it as far as linebackers who could match Kuechly's force. While his career in the NFL only lasted eight years, he should be a shoe-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
