Luke Kuechly names Xavier Legette his biggest takeaway for the Panthers this week
Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly was a guest on the Up & Adams show on Monday. When he was asked what his biggest takeaway from Sunday's 34-24 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals was, Kuechly could have gone with red-hot quarterback Andy Dalton, or running backChuba Hubbard, who's heating up, or the offensive line, which has been on fire all season so far.
Instead, Kuechly picked the breakout game we saw from rookie wide recever Xavier Legette, who had a couple of drops but also posted six catches on 10 targets, totaling 66 yards and one touchdown. Here's what Kuechly had to say about Legette's performance.
Luke Kuechly on Xavier Legette
Legette is up to 12 catches, 143 yards and one score on the year. With Adam Thielen out, Legette is now the clear number two option for Andy Dalton after Diontae Johnson.
