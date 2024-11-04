Mike Jackson says Panthers QB Bryce Young 'played his ass off' against the Saints
Mike Jackson made the game-sealing pass break-up for the Carolina Panthers' second win of the season. On fourth and four, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr sent a pass down the sideline, but Jackson was in tight coverage and helped break it up to turn the ball back over to the Panthers. For the first time in 2023 and 2024, they could kneel it out from there.
Mike Jackson on game-sealing play and Bryce Young
Jackson admitted that he felt like the positioning of Cedrick Wilson gave him a clue as to what he was going to run. He also added that since he never presses in coverage, he felt that doing so would force the wide receiver to run the route he knew was coming.
After being asked about the defensive performance in the fourth quarter, he quickly pivoted to the offense and shouted out Bryce Young for having the defense's back and playing "his a** off." After the Saints scored a touchdown to take the lead, Young responded to give the defense one more shot to seal it, and they did just that.
