2021 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker

Live updates of which players are leaving and coming to Carolina this offseason.
The frenzy of free agency is officially here for the 2021 offseason. The Carolina Panthers have several areas that need to be addressed in the next couple of months so that this team can take that next step after a 5-11 season in 2020. Be sure to follow along with us throughout the craziness of free agency here at our LIVE free agency tracker.

Team Needs:

QB, OT, OG, TE, ILB, CB, S 

Panthers signings

OL Pat Elflein signs a 3-year, $13.5 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

OL Cam Erving agrees to a 2-year, $10 million deal, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Panthers unrestricted free agents

FB Alex Armah

WR Pharoh Cooper

RB Mike Davis

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Corn Elder

C Tyler Larsen

TE Chris Manhertz

OL John Miller

OL Russell Okung

OL Chris Reed

WR Curtis Samuel

OL Michael Schofield III

LB Julian Stanford

LB Adarius Taylor

LB Tahir Whitehead

Panthers restricted free agents

DE Efe Obada

