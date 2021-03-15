2021 Carolina Panthers Free Agency Tracker
The frenzy of free agency is officially here for the 2021 offseason. The Carolina Panthers have several areas that need to be addressed in the next couple of months so that this team can take that next step after a 5-11 season in 2020. Be sure to follow along with us throughout the craziness of free agency here at our LIVE free agency tracker.
Team Needs:
QB, OT, OG, TE, ILB, CB, S
Panthers signings
OL Pat Elflein signs a 3-year, $13.5 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
OL Cam Erving agrees to a 2-year, $10 million deal, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Panthers unrestricted free agents
FB Alex Armah
WR Pharoh Cooper
RB Mike Davis
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Corn Elder
C Tyler Larsen
TE Chris Manhertz
OL John Miller
OL Russell Okung
OL Chris Reed
WR Curtis Samuel
OL Michael Schofield III
LB Julian Stanford
LB Adarius Taylor
LB Tahir Whitehead
Panthers restricted free agents
DE Efe Obada
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.